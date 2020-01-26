Young man stabbed to death at Falaknuma

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: A man was murdered at Falaknuma on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Mohd Majeed, ACP (Falaknuma) the victim Mohd Azam (25), a resident of Uppuguda had gone to Bibi-ka-Chasma hillocks behind Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel when three persons stabbed him to death. The attackers reportedly used two sharp edged weapons.

“We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the killing. A case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC and investigation taken up. Two teams have been formed to investigate the case and nab the assailants,” said the official.

The body was shifted from the spot to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem. According to local people, the isolated area has thick vegetation and due to improper police patrolling unsocial elements gather at the spot in evenings. “Groups of men from far off places come and indulge in nefarious activities here. Several complaints to the local police have proved futile,” complained Jaweed Mirza, a local resident.

