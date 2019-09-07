Young mountaineer gets rousing welcome in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Indian young mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram from Telangana who returned to his village after conquering Mt Everest and Mt Elbrus in Russia, was accorded a rousing welcome by residents of Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

More than 1,500 children from Government Zilla Parishad High School in Yacharam gathered to welcome Tukaram. Sukanya Basha, Mandal Praja Parishat (MPP) of Yacharam said every school student should take inspiration from Tukaram to achieve success in life.

Amgoth Tukaram scaled highest peak mountains including Norbu (17,145 ft.) on Telangana Formation Day in June 2016, Mt Rudugaria (19,091 ft) on Telangana Formation Day in June 2017, Stok Kangri (20,187 ft) in July 2017, Mount Kilimanjaro in July, 2018, Mount Everest in May and Mount Elbrus in July this year.

Mount Elbrus summit is 18,510 ft (5,642 meters) above sea level and Tukaram having started his journey on July 20 scaled it on July 27, a press release said.

