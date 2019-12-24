Young players need guidance: Azharuddin

By | Published: 12:31 am 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: Gymkhana ground, which wore a deserted look in recent times, woke up to a beehive of activity on Monday as Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin spent a good four hours with the State under-23 and under-19 teams.

Stung by recent defeats in all age groups, including the Ranji Trophy team, Azharuddin came to the ground to take stock of the situation. In attendance were the junior selection committee members of Noel David (chairman), Abdul Azeem, Rajesh Yadav and Shivaji Yadav. Also present were coaches Zakir Hussain (under-23) and Mohd Ghouse (under-19). Senior selector P Jyothi Prasad also saw the young players in action.

Azharuddin got into the act by guiding the young players, either in batting, bowling or fielding. “They need a little bit of guidance. We have some talented players but they seem to lack the application. They need to be more sincere in their approach,’’ he said.

Pointing to a batsman, the former India captain said look at these batsmen, they don’t have a good stance. “They are not relaxed in their stance. Balance is the key for any batsman. I feel some of the batsmen even lack good footwork. These players need to work at the nets. Eye and hand coordination is very important to any batsman.’’

Azharuddin said the batsmen seemed to lack ideas or how to bat in seaming or turning wickets. “They are very good on flat wickets but the moment they face on wickets which seam around, they look clueless. In fact, I have instructed the groundsmen to leave some grass on the wickets. We have some wonderful wickets here. The batsmen need to learn to bat on these type of wickets,’’ said the former elegant batsman.

The bowlers, according to Azharuddin, have to bowl a disciplined line and length. “First of all, these bowlers are bowling plenty of no balls. It should be avoided at the earliest. We have got some lovely wickets, and on the wickets which have grass, the fast bowlers should learn to bowl the right line and length.’’

While interacting with the players, Azharuddin, who was one of the finest fielders in his playing days, demonstrated the art of fielding. “You have to enjoy your fielding. You should be light on your feet while taking catches or throwing the ball. As a fielder you should finish your job in nine seconds. The upper body should be strong and your throws should be powerful. A player should enjoy their fielding and should be part of the routine apart from batting and bowling.’’

Azharuddin said he will regularly monitor the State teams’ nets. “We have to make some drastic measures for improvement of the game. I will be frequently coming to the nets to interact with all the teams. I would like to move along with these young boys and tell the importance of earning the State cap or chance to represent the team.’’

