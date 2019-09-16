Hyderabad: Young surgeons get lesson at ‘Hip 360’

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic department of MediCover Hospitals, Hyderabad, organised a continuing medical education programme, Hip 360, aimed at giving inputs to young surgeons on hip replacement surgeries, on Saturday.

Over 150 hip transplant surgeons from across India participated in the day-long course that comprised lectures from national and international faculty. The topics that were up for discussion include total hip replacement, revision cases and complex cases hip surgeries.

The course also had live surgeries followed by discussions pertaining to the role of ceramics and other new biomaterials in the success of hip replacement surgeries. The focus was on dealing cases, from simple to complex, efficiently. The live surgeries were conducted by Dr Vijay Bose, Dr Krishna Kiran, Dr M Pradeep Reddy, and Dr Martin Zimmermann.

“As part of the course, we performed four live hip surgeries on a single day. There have been several advancements in the replacement procedure and the course intends to discuss the developments, educate the young surgeons through live surgeries and panel discussions,” said Dr Krishna Kiran Echempati, Director, Advanced Orthopaedics, MediCover Hospitals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .