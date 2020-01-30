Young talent Ramana Teja positive about Ashwathama

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Revenge thriller Ashwathama is flagging off the career of 26- year-old director Ramana Teja on Telugu silver screen. The Madanapalle-born director did his Masters in screenwriting in the USA and later worked for Hollywood ventures Graveyard Girl and Ted 2 before returning to Hyderabad in search of work.

And then he happened to meet actor Naga Shaurya during the sets of Chalo. “When I first heard the story from Naga Shaurya, he was oozing with intensity and emotion. Of course, the story was long and was a very challenging subject to deal with. And I thought it was time to put my expertise in execution.

And the Hollywood set up and scripts are quite different from Telugu nativity. So only the technicalities have helped me in Ashwathama. So anyone who watched the trailer can make out the difference.

Right from the beginning to the climax scene, everything was shot very logically. Because, when a movie like this one is shown with all technical brilliance it would certainly make an impact. So I think my expertise helped the film that way,” he added. The young director says some of the recent Telugu flicks have inspired him so much.

“The movies like Khaki and Rakshasan have inspired the way screenplays should be made. Before that I am big fan of David Fincher works. There is so much “detailing” in his films. Camera angles are set depend on characters. There would be very subtle details in his works. That’s a different way of storytelling. It suits when a story travels with only one character in the film. Ashwathama is also a similar story where the story travels with the protagonist Naga Shaurya,” he says.

