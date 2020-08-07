Young TS couple found dead in Kodaikanal

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Kodaikanal: A young man and his wife, hailing from Telangana, were found dead here on Friday and it is suspected that they may have killed themselves, police said.

The couple, in their mid twenties, were found dead in their rented house by police and the bodies have been sent for autopsy to a government hospital.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the couple, who were staying here for about a year, neither ventured out of their house nor answered calls of neighbours for at least two days arousing suspicion and the local people alerted police.

The couple were said to be dejected as they were “unable to go to Australia” for work.

A bottle of pesticide was found near their bodies and a suicide note written in Telugu has been found, they said adding a probe was on.