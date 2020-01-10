Young woman murdered in Hanamkonda

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Warangal Urban: In a shocking incident, a young woman aged around 27 was murdered by a person, presumed to be her ‘lover’ at Ramnagar in Hanamkonda on Friday.

It is said that the accused had slashed her throat killing her on the spot. The woman was identified as Munigala Harathi, of Lashkar Singaram village under GWMC limits. The incident happened in the afternoon in a rented house where they were living together for sometime time. It is believed that they were in a live-in relationship. It is learnt that the accused person Md Shahid, of Kazipet, surrendered before the Subedari police who reached the scene of offence and are collecting the evidences. It is said that the accused is working in a mutton shop in Kazipet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter