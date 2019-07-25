Youngest mountaineer’s autobiography launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: The young mountaineer Poorna Malavath is an example of true leadership and has become an inspiration for many young girls, US Consul General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda, said.

Launching the book ‘Poorna, the youngest Girl in the world to scale Mount Everest’ here on Thursday, Katherine described Poorna as a girl who was filled with courage, hard work and leadership qualities and turned to be a remarkable achiever.

“Books on such personalities will inspire millions of girls and motivate them in pursuing their dreams. Poorna will soon head to U.S. for an under graduate exchange programme,” she added. Penned by Aparna Thota, this biography explains journey of Poorna to Mount Everest and how she strived in achieving her dreams. The book captures her struggles and hardships in detail.

RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, said, “From the stage of not being able to buy books in the childhood, Poorna went on to be a hero of the book”. Everyone should read the story of this youngest mountaineer which would ceirtainly be an inspiration and motivation, Kumar said adding that Poorna has become an example of courage, hard work, talent and self-respect.

Speaking on the occasion, Poorna said that despite a film was shot on her life, she was more excited at being part of an autobiography. “I did not expect that one day I would witness these achievements. I dedicate this book to Praveen Kumar, parents, coaches and those who stood behind my success,” she said.

Biographer Aparana said that it was an honest effort to pen a book on a girl, which will inspire many others. “Right from the beginning the book will offer thrill and give a happy ending,” she added.