Youngistaan’s kind gesture on New Year

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Youngistaan Foundation began 2020 by spending time distributing new clothes to people at a basti and taking out children from another basti for a luscious buffet lunch.To begin with, on New Year’s Eve, the volunteers distributed over 200 pairs of new clothes to people at a slum in Attapur; for a lot of people these pairs were the first they have got in the last few years.

Ramesh Kumar, speaking on the new clothes he got, said, “I didn’t buy any clothes this year and wanted a few pairs; I am glad someone got me these clothes.”On the afternoon of January 1, Md Zubair, from Hyderabad Food Dairies and Sindu from The Affair Restaurant invited over 40 children from a basti — Youngistaan Foundation’s teaching programme for some luscious food, where the kids got to enjoy over four varieties of starters, delicious biryani and different kinds of ice cream.

The children also spent some time dancing on a few songs the DJ was playing. Overall, it was a fun and memorable day for the kids who were accompanied by 15 volunteers. K Rani, speaking about the lunch party, says, “I was so happy dancing with all the annas and akkas here; this is the first time I ate so much food. I am so happy today.”

Speaking on celebrating the New Year, Arun Daniel Yellamaty, founder of Youngistaan, said, “The greatest happiness is when we see others happy and smiling. It’s always good to start your year by giving to people in need something that they can remember and be happy for, instead of spending money on ourselves.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter