Youngster arrested in Mancherial for abusing KCR, MLA on WhatsApp

Mancherial: A 24-year-old private employee was booked and arrested for allegedly abusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah and some local leaders of the TRS on instant messaging application WhatsApp, in Kasipet mandal centre on Friday.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Rao said the accused was identified as Salluri Samil Kumar, son of Thirupathi from Kasipet mandal centre. He was sent to judicial remand. A case was registered against him under Sections 505(2) and153(2) of Indian Penal Code for circulating video clips, abusing the Chief Minister, Durgam Chinnaiah, leaders Puskur Vamshidhar, Sharathchandra Rao and Vengal Rao. Kumar made objectionable comments against the

Chief Minister in the video clip which went viral on WhatsApp groups. He alleged that the Chief Minister introduced Rythu Bandhu scheme only to benefit some members of elite community, since no farmer was receiving the crop investment support. He further alleged that several thousands of public money was wasted in the construction of Kaleshwaram project. He accused Chinnaiah of sanctioning subsidised tractors only to his followers, and not to farmers under the farm mechanisation scheme.

The SI cautioned that stern action would be taken against those who abuse and disturb law and order. He warned that administrators of WhatsApp groups would be held responsible if members circulate offensive and abusive messages and videos.

