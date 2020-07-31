Youngster attacked by friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster was attacked with sharp weapons by his friend at Ghouse Nagar in Chandrayangutta in the old city in the early hours of Friday. A previous enmity is suspected to be the reason, police said.

According to police, the suspect Shoukath, a resident of Ghouse Nagar, and the victim, Mohammed, recently had a fight over a trivial issue and Shoukath bore grudge against Mohammed. He wanted to murder Mohammed.

Both were addicted to substance and alcohol and were having frequent fights for the past some days. Officials said Shoukath met Mohammed to discuss about the matter and ended up arguing. After the argument, Shoukath stabbed Mohammed multiple times.

He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable. Chandrayangutta police inspector Rudra Bhaskar and senior officials from the old city visited the spot and examined.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .