Hyderabad: Youngster changes car number on his own, cops seize car

By | Published: 3:48 pm 3:59 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster, who took an easy route to have a fancy registration number for his car, has landed in trouble.

The man, Sandeep, did not do much. He just deleted two digits from the registration number, changing it from 0300 to 3, and affixed number plates with the modified number on his Honda Civic car. That was not all. He went in for tinted glasses, and paster ‘Police’ stickers, that too in red, on the front and back windshields of the car.

His fancy ride however did not last for long, with the Jubilee Hills Traffic police nabbing him on Tuesday. According to V Prabhakar Reddy, Sub-inspector, Jubilee Hills Traffic Police station, Sandeep was flagged down by the cops during a routine traffic inspection at the Jubilee Hills Check-post on Tuesday.

“When we checked the registration certificate book of the vehicle, the number was AP16 BE 0300, but he had AP16 BE 3 displayed on the vehicle number plates. On questioning, he said he wanted to have fancy numbers for his vehicle,” the SI said.

With tinted glass and illegal stickers also adding to the violations, the police have seized the vehicle and sent it to the Jubilee Hills Law and Order police for further action.

