Youngster drowns while taking holy dip in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old intermediate student drowned reportedly while taking a holy dip in the tank of the Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple under the Shadnagar police station limits here on Wednesday.

According to police, N Vijay Kumar was a resident of Sardarnagar village in Rangareddy district and an intermediate second-year student in a private junior college. On Tuesday, Kumar along with his family went to Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Shivaratri Festival.

On Wednesday, around 5 am, Kumar had gone alone to the tank to take a holy dip. His death came to light when people noticed the body floating on the surface of the water, and alerted the police. Shadnagar Inspector T Ashok Kumar said the water level in the tank was about four feet. “The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We suspect he died after developing seizures,” he said. Police have booked a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.