Youngster from Hyderabad deliver speech at British Medical Association event

Sai Ram Pillarisetti’s speech was also quoted in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ) on September 16, which reported the ARM event of the BMA.

By | Published: 2:13 pm 2:16 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster from Hyderabad, Sai Ram Pillarisetti, who is pursuing MBBS in the United Kingdom, has delivered a speech in the Annual Representative Meeting (ARM) of the British Medical Association (BMA) held recently.

Sai Ram Pillarisetti’s speech was also quoted in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ) on September 16, which reported the ARM event of the BMA, which represents doctors working in the UK.

In the ARM of BMA, around 500 doctors from all parts of the UK debate key matters of interest to the medical profession. Collectively, representatives debate on issues of concern and vote on them that eventually become BMA’s policy.

Sai Ram Pillarisetti was among 25 other medical students from the UK and he delivered a speech on ‘Unconscious Bias’ and was quoted in the BMJ report.

In his talk, Sai Ram said “I strongly believe that unconscious bias training should be given greater importance in all aspects of medicine and should be integrated into medical school curricula. This will ensure that the next generation of newly qualified doctors are aware of unconscious bias and equally, better equipped to recognise it taking place. This measure would go a long way in reducing inequality in an ever-growing, more multicultural world.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .