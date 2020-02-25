Youngster from TN held in Hyderabad for harassing woman

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested an engineering graduate from Tamil Nadu on charges of harassing a woman on social media here on Tuesday. The arrested person was identified as M Arun Prasad (25), a resident of Indira Nagar in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Arun Prasad purchased multiple pre-activated SIM cards from a local store in Tiruvannamalai and using the numbers, he got himself added to a WhatsApp group in the guise of a jeweller.

He collected the phone numbers of women and while randomly going through the group, he found the number and display picture of the victim, a resident of Malkajgiri.

“With a malicious intention, he saved her number and started sending obscene messages and videos every day. He also sexually harassed her causing mental agony to her,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, they caught Arun Prasad from his house in Tamil Nadu.

He was brought to the city on a prisoner’s transit warrant and produced before court. He was further remanded in judicial custody.

