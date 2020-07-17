Youngster goes missing in Medipally

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A youngster was reported missing from Boduppal in Medipally late on Wednesday. According to the police, Nagarjuna (23), a resident of Amrutha Colony in Boduppal, who was reportedly depressed, is suspected to have left the house on his own. Based on a complaint from his family members, the Medipally police booked a case and are investigating.

