Youngster held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a youngster for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The 14-year-old girl and the suspect Satish (22), a water supplier, are residents of Mansoorabad. The girl’s father passed away recently and the family migrated to Hyderabad and set up a tiffin centre. According to the police, in May Satish, a native of Nalgonda took her mobile number while the victim was at the tiffin centre and started talking to her.

“He first proposed to her. Her mother learnt about this and warned Satish, after which he kept silent for some days,” police said. Late night on Saturday, Satish went to her house and sexually assaulted her in the absence of family members.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was booked and Satish was arrested. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

