Youngster killed, friend injured after truck hits scooter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster was killed and his friend injured when the scooter they were riding on was hit by a loaded truck in Chikkadpally here on Friday morning.

The two, G. Ajay and Ravi, were on their way to college when the mishap occurred.

Police sources said the truck loaded with LPG cylinders was driven in a rash and negligent manner and in an attempt to overtake, hit the scooter.

While Ajay died on the spot, his friend who is injured was shifted to the hospital.

The Chikkadpally police are investigating.

