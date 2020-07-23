Youngster killed in bike accident near Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster died on the spot after he fell off his motorcycle in Shamirpet on the city outskirts late on Wednesday. The victim was identified as B Mahesh (22), a private employee from Ali Nagar of Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district.

According to the police, the mishap occurred when Mahesh was returning from work late night on Wednesday on his motorcycle. When he reached Koltur, he lost control of the bike and fell off it and died on the spot, police said.

The Shamirpet police are investigating into the matter.

