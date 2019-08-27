Youngster killed in hit and run mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:16 am

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died in a road accident at Bowenpally on Tuesday morning.

V Nitish, 22, a resident of Bhavani colony in Bowenpally, was going on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit his bike at Balamrai junction. The man sustained injuries in the accident and died on the spot. The other vehicle sped off without stopping.

The Bowenpally police registered a case and are investigating. The police are verifying the closed circuit cameras installed in the area to identify the vehicle which caused the accident.

More details are awaited.



