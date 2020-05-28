Youngster killed in Jagadgirigutta

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A youngster was murdered by his friend, allegedly over a previous enmity in Jagadgirigutta here on Tuesday night. The victim Akbar (21) and Hafeez (22) were friends. The duo recently had an argument and since then, Hafeez bore a grudge against Akbar. Police said, on Tuesday, Akbar, Hafeez along with their friends Salim and Nanu had a liquor party where they again argued, however, their friends pacified them. However, while returning home, Hafeez attacked Akbar with a boulder on his head, killing him on the spot. The Jagadgirigutta police are investigating. Hafeez was taken into custody.

