Youngster killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A youngster killed after his two-wheeler rammed the side wall of the flyover at Masab Tank here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, Shahnawaz Khan alias Shanu Khan, 20, was a salesman in Khadi Centre at Lakdi-ka-pul. He was a resident of MS Maktha, Khairatabad.

According to the Humayun Nagar police, late on Monday night, Khan was coming on his Honda Activa from Mehdipatnam towards Lakdi-ka-pul when the mishap occurred.

“When he reached Masab Tank area, he lost control of the bike and went on to hit the side wall of the flyover. He sustained a grievous head injury and died on spot,” the police said, adding that his bike too was heavily damaged.

The police received the information and rushed to the spot, but he had died by then. Based on the complaint of Shahbaz Khan, Shahnawaz’s brother, a case was booked.

“He had his earphones on and listening to music while driving. This could have diverted his attention and led to the accident,” the police said.

Khan’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Tuesday evening.