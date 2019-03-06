Youngster gets lifer for kidnap, murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for kidnap and murder of a minor boy for ransom here on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

The case was reported in 2014, when the man identified as B Naveen Kumar (22) along with his associates K Naveen, Upender and Narsing Rao, all residents of Batasingaram conspired together and plotted to kidnap Uday Kumar (12) for a ransom of Rs 10-15 lakh.

As per their plan, on November 2014, they went to Rajya Sree Vidya Mandir at Pedda Amberpet and kidnapped Uday on the pretext that his father was hospitalised and took him to Pedda Cheruvu in Mansoorabad. Police said when Uday started raising an alarm, they strangulated him. Later, they tied the body to a boulder and dumped it in Pedda Cheruvu. During the course of investigation, all the four were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The charge sheet was filed and following a trial, the court convicted Naveen Kumar and acquitted others.