Youngster murdered by friend in Hyderabad

Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster was murdered allegedly by his friend over a dispute at Ameerpet in SR Nagar on Thursday night. According to the police, the victim Mohd Mohsin (26), a labourer from Borabanda, had picked up an argument with Mohd Abdul alias Abbu in an inebriated condition. Police sources said following a heated argument, Abbu attacked Mohsin with a sharp object on his neck leading to grievous injuries. He died on the spot.

The SR Nagar police booked a case and are investigating.

