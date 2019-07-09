Youngster returning from prayers chased, murdered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was chased and murdered in broad daylight at Kalapather in old city on Tuesday evening.

The victim Syed Muqtar (23), a resident of Kalapather, was returning home after offering evening prayers at a mosque when the attackers whom the police identified as Ahmed Yafai and Ali Hasan, attacked him.

According to the police Ahmed Yafai and Ali Hasan were waiting for Syed Muqtar near Al Yaseen Hotel. “On spotting Muqtar, the two chased him and attacked him with knives,” said ACP Charminar B Anjaiah.

On receiving information, the Kalapather police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Osmania General Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The ACP said that Muqtar was an accused in a case registered at Kamatipura police station in June this year. “Muqtar and Ahmed Yafai along with others had attacked each other over a trivial issue. Three cases were registered by the police in this connection in May,” the ACP said.

Special teams have been formed to nab the two attackers. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha visited the spot and enquired with the locals about the attack.

Following the incident, additional forces were rushed to the spot by the police higher-ups to avoid any untoward incident. The police also closed down shops in the area to ensure peace. Security at the Osmania General Hospital was beefed up as people started visiting the hospital after learning about the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter