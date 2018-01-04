Three youngsters held for attempt to murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested three persons in connection with an attempt to murder case here on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as G Vinay Goud, 23; and his brother G Vikranth Goud, 24, both residents of Upper Basthi from Namalgundu; and A.Vinay Kumar, 25, from Warasiguda.

According to the police, one G Naresh, 28, from Seethaphalmandi had accidentally hit Vinay Goud’s bike in February last year. Though Naresh apologised, Goud demanded Rs 1,000 towards damage expenses. When he said he had no cash, they picked up a quarrel and beat him causing internal injuries. Vikranth Goud and Vinay Kumar too allegedly attacked him.

The Chilkalguda police checked about 32 persons and examined surveillance cameras before nabbing them in the early hours of Wednesday.