Youngsters get a foothold in the fashion arena

By | Published: 8:46 pm 8:51 pm

Over a 100 enthusiastic aspirants participated in the Mr and Miss India International Runway Model 2019. The event was held at India Runway Fashion Week (IRFW) Modeling Institute in Somajiguda. The others auditions are being held in Vishakapatnam, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa and Chennai.

The participants were selected based on communication, interaction, walk and talent. Five males and five females are being selected from each city as part of the auditions. Actors Juhi Chavan, Sasha Singh and Juliana Nicol supervised the event as jury members.

The finalists will participate in the finale of the pageant to be held on October 12. Though cities like Mumbai, Goa and Delhi see a more active fashion scene, IRFW is trying to nurture talent and bring international standards to Hyderabad.

