Youngsters held in Hyderabad for stealing liquor

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force solved a burglary reported in a liquor outlet at Bhoiguda last Wednesday and arrested two youngsters here on Friday. Liquor bottles worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 50,000 was recovered from them. They had plotted to sell the liquor to their friends at higher prices, police said.

The arrested persons were P Himendra alias Laddu (23) from Bapuji Nagar in Musheerabad and Abdul Gafoor Khan (20) from Zamistanpur in Musheerabad. According to the police, in the wee hours of April 1, the duo broke into the liquor outlet by damaging the asbestos roof.

“They picked up some liquor bottles and cash from the counter and fled on a motorcycle,” police said, adding that they had kept the liquor bottles at Himendra’s house and started selling to people. They were arrested during a vehicle checking at Gandhi Nagar.

