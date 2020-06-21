Youngsters itch to get back to campus

By | Published: 12:26 am 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Indian higher education system has transformed and its future is increasingly uncertain. Students are facing several dilemmas, stress and frustration for being away from academic work for so long.

Even though education continues in an online mode, staying focused at home poses countless challenges for tens of thousands of students. Being pinned to computers and smartphones for hours together as lecturers take to online applications for classes and assessments is exhausting. Students’ connections with classmates, instructors and staff changed overnight.

The worst part is that a handful of colleges are not holding online lectures which are making students feel that they are getting detached to studies gradually.

“The lives of college students have turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the development is definitely demotivating to an extent. With longer screen time we are lacking proper sleep habits, healthy eating and self-care. We’ve lost many other parts of daily routine,” says Anuradha Bangi, a final-year science student from the city who badly wants to get back to traditional classrooms.

Learning remotely involves frustration, confusion and stress. Many are feeling like they are less capable of obtaining information through remote learning. It is more challenging for students who do not own an atmosphere to learn with all the technology that is required.

Seniors are missing their graduations while juniors or new-comers are deprived of once-in-a-lifetime experiences. That being so, for students setting their sights on a college education, life goes on — albeit uncertainly.

During the pandemic, a lot of students are dealing with mental health which has worsened as there is a loss of structure in their lives. A sense of fear exists among the class of 2020 who was setting sight on first jobs. Amid shrinking job opportunities, students feel unsettled, confused and anxious about the future.

Instead of traditional degrees, most students are enrolling themselves in certificate programmes and courses related to in-demand jobs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .