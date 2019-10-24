Youngsters steal smartphones to become Tik Tok stars, nabbed by Hyderabad cops

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Two youngsters, who allegedly snatched smartphones to shoot and upload videos on popular social media video app Tik Tok, were caught by the City Police on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as B Naresh (19), a labourer and Rangapuram Kumar (19), an auto-rickshaw driver, both residents of Chatrinaka. Police said they regularly met and used to discuss about making videos and uploading the same on Tik Tok. The fascination for making videos was drawn from a few auto-rickshaw drivers at Uppuguda who used to share their videos on Tik Tok, but apparently Naresh and Kumar could not as they did not have smartphones.

In order to fulfill their dream, the duo planned to snatch smartphones from two different persons at Chatrinaka and Chandrayangutta.

“After snatching the phones, the two created an id in Tik Tok and tried to upload a few videos on the online platform,” Additional DCP (Task Force) S Chaitanya Kumar said.

The police seized the two mobile phones from the two, who were handed over to the Chandrayangutta police.

