Youngsters take up task of burying Covid victims in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At a time when fear of Covid-19 is forcing families to run away from burying or cremating their loved ones who died due to Covid, a group of youngsters from the city are bravely taking on the task of handling the bodies of Covid victims.

Jalaluddin Zafar, president, Youth Welfare Telangana, and his team of 50 volunteers have so far laid to rest over 100 bodies of Covid-19 fatalities at different graveyards in the city. The group comprises youngsters who are affected by Covid-19 crisis and few businessmen who volunteer to take up the opportunity to help the families in distress.

What made them start the work? It was an incident wherein an acquaintance kept the body of his father who died due to Covid and went away without making arrangements for burial. “After coming to know about it I along with a few friends went to the house and took the body to the burial ground. After necessary religious formalities we buried the body in the graveyard,” recalls Jalaluddin Zafar.

So far the group had laid to rest a total of 108 bodies including eight of Hindu families and one from Sikh community. “After getting a call from the family of the deceased we head to the graveyard. After wearing full protection PPE kit we take out the body from ambulance and lay it to rest,” he said.

If the body is of a Muslim, ‘namaz-e-janaza’ (funeral prayer) is offered near the graveyard only before burying it. Usually the funeral prayer is offered at the mosque but the Covid-19 bodies are not allowed into mosques at many places.

The group is now operating in Hyderabad and Tandur. “We are shortly planning to start our work in Nizamabad, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Zaheerabad,” said Zafar.

Asked what their friends and families think about their work, he replied, “initially they were reluctant and we had to convince them a lot. Now they ask us to take precautions and do the work.”

