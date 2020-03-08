Your complete skin and hair care guidelines for Holi

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Holi, the festival of colours is one of the most favourite festivals among all age groups. The colours have a lasting impact on mind, mood as well as skin and hair. Following rituals and following small steps can help preventing damage to hair and skin, letting you enjoy without being worried about post-Holi rashes, dryness, irritation of the skin, dry lusterless hair, acne breakouts, burning, and red scaly skin.

According to Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, here’s what will help you prep better for Holi.

Pre-Holi preparation: Avoid bleaching or waxing or doing facial one week before and after Holi. Apply a thick coat of oil or petroleum jelly or cold cream on your skin; do not forget the lips, areas behind the ears, and the navel.

Oil your hair and beard too, liberal use is advised. Sunscreen should be applied in generous amounts on all sun exposed areas, 30 minutes before going out in the sun, and repeat every 3 hours if you are outdoors. Also, cover yourself with long sleeve clothes. Nail polish is a good idea to protect nails from Holi colours, that stain them Blue and Green.

During Holi: Prefer playing with dry colours and those that are certified ‘safe’, if using wet colours, opt for organic colours. Avoid colours which are actually Golden and Silver paints. Wash your skin immediately after you see the first sign of irritation or itching. Keep the moisturiser handy, applying moisturiser immediately reduces irritation, and the coat of moisturiser protects topmost layer of the skin from irritants in the colours.

Keep yourself hydrated, drinking water ensures that the deeper layers of skin are nourished. Avoid consuming too much alcohol.

Post Holi cleaning ritual: Take a bath while the colour is still wet.

Soaps vs. cleansers vs. ubtan – ubtan-like packs made of earthen clay (Multani Mitti) or a combination of Wheat flour, Curd, Haldi can be applied all over the body to remove the colour. This ensures the skin doesn’t get too dry as against using the soap, as its detergent action might dry-out the skin.

Lukewarm water always helps. Use cleansing milk and lukewarm water must be used on the face, as second wash after using the Ubtan. You can also apply a combination of sea salt, Glycerin and an aromatic oil to remove the colour.

Do not scrub, remove the Ubtan while it is still wet, this is especially important for those with acne prone facial and truncal (chest and back) skin. Shampooing is necessary to clean the scalp and conditioner will help condition and moisten the hair, preventing them from getting frizzy.

Post bath: Liberally apply moisturiser for the skin, and serum for hair Hand and foot cream should also be used specifically because these areas have maximum contact with colour.