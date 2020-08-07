Your fashion must-buys this Amazon Prime Day

By | Published: 12:19 pm

New Delhi: Online shopping is the safest during the new normal, and with the 48-hour run of Amazon Prime Day starting midnight on Thursday, Prime members can expect two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The sale features offers and new product launches from top brands such as Max Fashion, Titan, The Body Shop, Adidas, New Balance, Faces Canada, American Eagle and Revlon among others.

Here are some of our best picks for fashion and beauty products available during August 6-7.

Face Masks: Let your mask reflect your aesthetics. Jazz up your ensemble with geometric prints, muted pastels, floral designs or bold hues. Choose some stylish masks that can match various moods and occasions from The Mask Store on Amazon Fashion.

Recommendations:

FabAlley Unisex’s Cotton Face Mask

F Gear Mask

Women’s Tops: Add to your work-from-home wardrobe with smart and colourful tops that transition effortlessly from conference calls to birthday parties.

Recommendations:

Van Heusen Woman Women’s Top

Max Women’s Top

Jewellery Sets: You don’t need an occasion to gift yourself some jewellery. These beautiful jewellery sets in everything from delicate pearls to statement pendants will be sure to bring a smile to your face.

Recommendations:

SHAZE Azalea Set|Pendant for Women

Zaveri Pearls Delicate Ruby Necklace Set for Women

Ethnic wear: Whether it’s a special celebration or you just want to flaunt your elegant style, ethnic wear is a great addition to your wardrobe. You can choose a salwar suit for the traditional vibe or mix and match kurtis with jeans for an Indo-Western feel, the choice is yours.

Recommendations:

Biba Salwar Suit Set

Fab India Silk Kurta

Metallic Watches: The glam quotient shouldn’t fizzle out just because you’re not stepping out of your home. Bring on the bling with these attractive metallic analog and digital watches that go with just about everything.

Recommendations:

Timex Analog Champagne Dial Men’s Watch

Titan Analog Women’s Watch

Men’s T-shirts and Polos: Polo-neck T-shirts work well for official calls as well as lounging at home. Opt for soothing colours like mint and pastels or mix things up with checks and prints, and you’ll have a happy wardrobe.

Recommendations:

US Polo Association Men’s Slim fit T-Shirt

American Eagle Slim Fit Polo

Running Shoes: It’s a good time to take up running, but do remember to set off with the right gear. Running shoes give you a good mix of comfort and grip. Don’t fall short on the fashion quotient while staying active.

Recommendations:

New Balance Men’s Running Shoes

ASICS Men’s Classic Red Running Shoes

Face Masks: Indulge your skin and give it the care that it needs by following a regular skincare routine. Top up your regimen with a face mask once a week. Detoxify your skin with a matcha or deep cleanse with a charcoal mask.

Recommendations:

The Body Shop Japanese Matcha Tea Pollution Clearing Mask

The Man Company Charcoal Face Sheet Mask

Haircare: Now that your hair can be heat and product free, spend time on repairing and nourishing it. Invest in a gentle yet effective serum that will treat everything from dryness to hairfall.

Recommendations:

BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Serum

Beardo Hair Serum With Argan Oil

Luxury Fragrances: A perfect fragrance is the one that awakens the senses. From fruity and florals to fiery and masculine, pick from some of the best luxury fragrances for a long-lasting appeal.

Recommendations:

Hugo Boss Just Different Eau De Toilette for Men

Calvin Klein Eternity EDP for Women

Luxury Makeup: Splurge on your favourite luxury makeup brands. It’s an investment that will surely elevate your glamour quotient.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Sponge-On Cream Makeup

Shiseido 7 Lights Powder Illuminato