Your Hyderabad Metro Rail journey to get faster by 6 minutes!

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has got approval from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) that will enable it to operate its trains to full speed potential, accelerating from the current speed of 70 KMPH to 80 KMPH.

According to an L&T release here, the Hyderabad Metro concessionaire had recently undertaken modifications to its signaling software with the objective to harness the full speed potential of its Metro system. These software upgrades and system compliance were inspected by CMRS Janak Kumar Garg from March 28 to 30. As part of safety checks, speed trials were conducted and on finding the systems to be compliant to safety regulations, the CMRS issued the authorisation to deploy this upgraded systems software.

With this authorisation, L&TMRHL will now be able to operate its trains to the full speed potential elevating from the current speed of 70 KPMH to 80 KMPH, resulting in saving of significant time between corridor terminals. With this, it is expected that journey time would be reduced by about 6 minutes on Corridor 3 (Nagole to Raidurg); by about 4 minutes on Corridor 1 (Miyapur to LB Nagar), and by about 1.15 minute on Corridor 2 (MGBS to JBS). It is also expected that with this systems upgrade, there will be an improvement in the rail wheel interaction on sharp curves thereby reduction in screeching and vibrations, the release said.

L&TMRHL MD and CEO KVB Reddy said that with the receipt of the authorisation from the CMRS, they would now be ramping up the Metro systems to full speed potential thus saving time between the terminal stations, leading to a better passenger experience.

Chief Operating Officer Sudhir Chiplunkar said the signaling software upgrade would enable L&T to fully utilise the system’s potential leading to better operational efficiency and effectiveness.

What will change:

· Hyderabad Metro speed limit to go up from 70KMPH to 80KMPH

· Saving of time between terminal stations on all 3 corridors

· Time to be reduced by 6 minutes on Corridor 3 (Nagole-Raidurg)

· Time to come down by 4 mins on Corridor 1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar)

· Time to be reduced by 1.15 minute on Corridor 2 (MGBS-JBS)

