Your nine-to-dine corporate clothing guide

Nothing screams business better than a crisp suit, but for women, even workwear options are aplenty.

“It is essential to dress appropriately at the workplace for an everlasting impression because individuals who dress shabbily are never taken seriously at work. It goes without saying that one should avoid wearing jeans, capris, shorts, T-shirts or short dresses to work. Make sure you feel comfortable in whatever you wear and follow a professional dress code. It is not always necessary to wear expensive clothes rather wear something which looks good on you,” suggests Meha Bhargava, Founder Styl.inc.

Power Suit

A nicely cut suit is always a must. Be it skirts or pants, depending on your company’s code of conduct, it needs to be crisp and sharp enough to make you look like the authority figure. And adding a slim/block heels never hurts.

Blazer

Always have that trusted blazer you could pull out in case of emergencies. A checked blazer will turn almost every outfit formal.

Colours

Always have basic black/blue/grey trousers and some pastel and solid dark shade tops in your wardrobe. When you want to try something different yet simple, go for checked pants with a solid colour top or sweater. Adding a nice pair of solid colour sandals or shoes enhances the whole look.

High-waisted pencil skirts

This is the kind of trend which has been carried forward since the 70s. A shirt and a nicely cut high-waist pencil skirt have been a staple. When in doubt, go back to the basics.

Denim with formal shirt and blazer

For those “Casual Fridays” when you want to keep it light yet professional. A semi-formal shirt, jeans and casual shoes are never off the mark.

Jewellery

In case of accessories in the workplace, it is nice to keep effortless and simple. What can be a part of your ensemble — a handbag, a delicate chain with a small pendant, a watch, delicate earrings.

Shoes

Experiment with the type of heels. Sometimes, a basic outfit can be uplifted with a pair of coloured heels. For the days you, you have to be on your feet, go for either loafers or low-heeled wedges. Wedges and block heels are your best friends.