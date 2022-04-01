Your Uber rides will now cost 15 pc more in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The recent announcement by drivers and gig workers association in Telangana about charging extra for turning on AC as there has been a hike in fuel prices and low trip rate, Uber India has decided to take matters in its own hands.

In a statement released on Friday, the app-based taxi aggregator announced that it will be raising trip fares in Hyderabad by 15 per cent.

In its statement Uber India and South Asia’s head of central operations said, “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber is raising trip fares in Hyderabad by 15 per cent. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.”

Recently, drivers in Hyderabad who are part of the online cab aggregators had decided to charge passengers extra for air conditioners. A sticker stating ‘AC on extra charges Rs 50 to Rs 100’ have been spotted in a few taxis. This campaign titled ‘No AC’ was announced by Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU) and the union claims that according to a GO issued in 2016, the fare needs to be Rs 17 per km but many cab aggregators are paying Rs 12 per km.

Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers union (TGPWU) Founder State President Shaik Salauddin says that rising fuel prices has put an extra burden on the cab drivers and the cab companies must intervene to provide impetus to the drivers.

