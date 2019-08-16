Yours Forever, Artistryy shine in trials

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Yours Forever, Artistryy, Ashwa Yashobali and Vijays Singham pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Friday morning.

SAND



600m:

Barnabas (C Umesh) 48, moved easy. La Romance (BR Kumar) 43, note. Dancing Doll (Ritesh) 47.5, moved well.

800m:

Top Man (RB) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Yashobali (SG Prasad) 59, 600/43, a good display. Phenomenal Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/43, fit and well. Max (C Umesh) 58, 600/44, pleased. Wind Power (App) 1-1, 600/47, looks well. Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/47, shaped well. Diesis Dream (C Umesh) & Moka (App) 58, 600/44, pair worked well.

1000m:

Yours Forever (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, caught the eye. Air Strike (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, eased up. Ashwa Calvari (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, worked attractively. Vijays Singham (Suraj Narredu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Exclusive Wind (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, in good condition.

1200m:

Best In Show (App) & Merry Dane (Gopal Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, maintains form. Artistryy (Trainer) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Marvel Princess (P Sai Kumar) & Flamingo Fame (N Rawal) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair urged-a-bit.

