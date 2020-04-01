Youth association does its bit in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Sangareddy: GMR (Gudem Mahipal Reddy) Yuvasena, established by the followers of Patancheru MLA, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, distributed 10 kg of rice and vegetables to 250 migrant workers families in Patancheru Assembly Constituency on Wednesday.

The MLA’s brother, Madhusudhan Reddy, his sons Vishunuvardhan Reddy and Vikram Reddy led a team of youth to distribute the essentials in four colonies. They reached out to the migrant workers living in Alwyn Colony, Chaitanya Nagar Colony, Goutham Nagar Colony and Sriram Nagar Colony. The members of the youth association said that they wanted to send a message among the migrant workers that the local MLA was always there to support them. The workers have thanked the family members of Mahipal Reddy and youth association members.

