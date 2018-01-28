Youth can choose films as career, says Sagar Chandra

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Nalgonda: Film director Sagar K Chandra on Sunday underlined the need to produce more movies on local issues.

He took part in the first anniversary celebrations of Nalgonda Film Society at Lions Club Auditorium in the district.

Attending the celebrations as a chief guest, Sagar K Chandra said, “We can highlight local matters through movies. He said that he would continue to produce films on local matters. He underlined the need to remove the misconception among the present generation that art forms would not help them in their career. Pointing out that Tollywood was a Rs 2,000-crore market, he suggested the youths to choose films as their career.

Eminent educationalist MV Gona Reddy felt, “We can bring societal change by showing good films to the students in schools. People should welcome films with good messages that will encourage the producers to come out with such movies.”

TRS Nalgonda Assembly constituency in-charge Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, writers Belli Yadaiah and Chinthala Yadagiri also took part in the celebrations.