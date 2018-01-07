Youth day celebrations kick-off in NIT-Warangal

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Warangal Urban: The national youth day celebrations-2018 kicked off on a grand note here at the National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Warangal. Around 200 students took out a rally to the Collector’s office, Subedari, in Hanamkonda from the campus on the occasion. The celebrations will be held till January 12.

The theme of this first edition is “Peace and national prosperity through innovation and integrity.” More than 30 events, with cash prizes worth Rs 2 lakhs will be held during the week-long event.

Around 2,000 students from diverse backgrounds will participate in events like mock press, elocution, essay writing and technical seminars. Industry leaders and achievers have been also invited to share their vision and motivate the students to take up future challenges. Meanwhile, students and faculty members complimented the Director, Dean of Student Affairs and Student Council of NIT Warangal for conducting the event.