Youth downs in village tank in Suryapet

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Suryapet: A 22-year-old youth drowned in a village tank at Bollampally of Jajireddygudem mandal in the district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mondikathi Venu, a native of Durajpally village in the district. Timely action by their relatives saved lives of two others – Padamati Pavan (17) and Palvai Nikhil (12), who got into the water body along with Venu.

According to a relative of the victim, Venu and his family came to Bollampally to attend engagement function of Pavan’s sister on Wednesday. After the engagement function, the relatives went to a local graveyard to pay their respects to Pavan’s father Nagaiah, who died three years ago. Venu, Pavan and Nikhil, who did not know swimming, went to a nearby irrigation tank to wash their legs. They, however, slipped and fell into a deep pit in the tank.

Palvai Chiranjeevi, who rescued two-persons, told that the trio slipped into a pit under the water, which was dug in the summer season. He saved Pavan and Nikhil but could not find Venu as he was stuck in the mud under the water. After 15 minutes of searching, the body was fished out.

Arvepally police, who filed a case, shifted the body to General Hospital at Suryapet for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

