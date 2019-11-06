Youth drowns in river while on video call in Sircilla

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: A youngster, who was busy speaking on a video call, fell into the Manair River and drowned near Chinthaltana of Thangallapalli mandal on Wednesday.

According to the police, Kuruma Madhu (25) and his family went to Manair River to perform the third-day death ritual of his uncle, Kanthaiah, who passed away on Monday. Madhu was on a video call when he fell into the river and drowned. His phone was found on the riverbank.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of two persons in the family within three days. Madu was from Laxmipur of Thangallapalli, but lived at Vidhyanagar in Sircilla town.

Madhu, who completed Intermediate, worked at a petrol bunk in Hyderabad. Police recovered the body and shifted it to the district headquarters hospital for a post-mortem examination.

