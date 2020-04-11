Youth duped of Rs 18,000 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster who attempted to buy a new phone through an online portal during the lockdown was duped of Rs 18,000.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Himayatnagar, ordered a mobile phone on a website ‘mi-home.in’.

“He paid Rs 18,000 through e-wallet and got confirmation of payment. Afterwards when he checked the website as he did not receive a confirmation email of the order, he found that the order was placed on a fake website,” the Cybercrime police, who have booked a case, said.

