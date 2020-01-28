Youth electrocuted in Khammam

By | Published: 12:02 am

Khammam: A 22-year-old youth got electrocuted in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Azmeera Kiran Kumar of Devuni thanda. It was said that the deceased suffered electric shock while switching on irrigation pump set at their field. He died while being shifted to hospital. Police booked case and launched probe into the incident.

