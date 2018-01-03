Youth ends life on railway tracks in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A youngster committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Miryalaguda in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Elijerla Suresh (24), was a BTech graduate from Miryalaguda and the son of a daily wage worker from Ganesh Nagar in the town.

Suresh also left a suicide note, though the reason for the extreme step was not mentioned in it. He wrote in the letter that his family members including his sister should have a better life.

The villagers found the body on the railway track and informed the Railway police, who shifted the body to Miryalaguda area hospital and later handed it over to the family after postmortem.


