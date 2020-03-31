Youth ensure smooth lockdown in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:39 am

Wanaparthy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call to the village administration to use the services of youth to prevent people from coming on to the roads seems to have percolated to the masses in some villages, as youth formed groups to managed traffic and spread awareness among commuters to stay indoors.

On Monday, Village Revenue Assistant of Khilla Ghanpur mandal along with youth volunteers visited Gandhi Chowk at the mandal headquarters.

The youth asked auto drivers not to stop near the chowrastha and gave directions to pedestrians to cover their faces with masks. In almost every village, ASHA workers, along with staff of village administration, hit the roads to ensure people didn’t come out of their houses.

Remote villages suffer

Until 10 am, markets were being allowed to operate. Later, volunteers played a key role in vacating people, vegetable and fruit vendors from the roads. For villages along the main roads located close to mandal headquarters, essential supplies have been coming in, while in remote villages there has been a shortage of these perishables and going to the nearest market hasn’t been an easy task.

For example, in Mohammed Hussainpally village of Moosapet mandal of Mahabubnagar district, vegetable vendors haven’t been selling produce in the village. The weekly village market has been shut-down and the people have been facing severe shortage of vegetables. The ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers have themselves taken initiative to arrange for some persons to come and sell vegetables at their village, but supply has been low. One of the reasons for this has been that despite Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions to administration to get thorny barricades removed from roads connecting the villages, it hasn’t been done at many places.

Mobile vegetable markets were being implemented in Mahabubnagar municipality, but in remote villages there is a dire need for mobile markets to reach the people. In almost every Lambada hamlet inhabited by STs in Ghanpur mandal, people have been eagerly waiting for public distribution items like rice and daal to reach them.

Even NREGS works haven’t started in a full-fledged manner across the Palamuru region yet. In very few villages NREGS works were being implemented. In those areas where Yasangi harvest time was up, farm labourers would not show immediate interest in NREGS works, as they would all be occupied with farm work. But in many areas where irrigation hasn’t reached yet, the only way for people to survive is getting PDS benefits and NREGS works as soon as possible.

