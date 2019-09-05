Youth found hanging from tree in Sangareddy

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Sangareddy: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Bathukamma Cheruvu on the outskirts of Isnapur in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Posannagari Dakaiah, a native of Rangampet in Kulcharam mandal, Medak district. Dakaiah, who had been talking over the phone with a girl, was reportedly disappointed after the girl stopped receiving his calls. Dakaiah left home on Thursday morning and his body was found hanging hours later. A case was registered and inquiry is on.