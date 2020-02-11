Youth gets three years RI for raping minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a youngster to three years of rigourous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also imposed fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The convicted person was N Raju (24), a resident of Sai Nagar in Balanagar and a native of Sangareddy District. In 2017, Raju befriended the girl and proposed to her to which she accepted. They were in a relationship for two years.

As the girl’s parents learnt about their relationship, they decided to get her married elsewhere. Knowing this, Raju lured her and took her to his relative’s house and sexually exploited her for two days.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s mother, the Balanagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested Raju.

