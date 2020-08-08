Youth held for impersonating as manager of Tollywood singer

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A youngster who dreamt of making it big as a singer in the Telugu film industry but failed to do so, was arrested here on Friday on charges of impersonating and cheating people as the manager and co-singer of a reputed female playback singer.

According to officials of the Cybercrime Police Station, Cyberabad, A Chaitanya alias Chaitu (22) from Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, had dropped out from intermediate education to pursue his dream of becoming a playback singer in Tollywood. He came to Hyderabad, recorded a few songs, and uploaded them on the Masti Music Channel on YouTube. However, with success and fame eluding him, he began creating fake Facebook profiles of a reputed playback singer and began cheating people saying he was her manager and co-singer as well.

The singer approached the Cybercrime police on coming to know that her name was being misused, after which Chaitanya was arrested.

