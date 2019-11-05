Youth held for selling Nitrovet to addicts

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old was caught on Monday for illegally supplying Nitrovet tablets. The police seized 5,400 Nitrovet-10 mg tablets, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from him.

Mohd Osman, of Bhavaninagar, was procuring the tablets from one Dastagir of Karnataka at Rs 40 for a strip of 10. “He brought the tablets to Hyderabad and sold it to addicts here for Rs 400 a strip,” police said. Acting on a tipoff, the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) caught him and handed him over to the Bhavaninagar police for further action.